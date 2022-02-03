Majic 102.1 Could Send You on Florida Vacation!

Who couldn’t use a little vacation? Whether it’s to take your mind away from work for a bit or to enjoy a little fun in the sun, there’s never a bad time to escape from it all and experience different while creating memories that will last a lifetime. That’s exactly why Majic 102.1 wants to send YOU on a Florida vacation!

HERE’S HOW TO WIN: Starting Monday, February 7th, listen to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at 7:20am for the Florida keyword of the day! Text the keyword to 7-1-0-0-7 for a direct link to register daily for your chance to win a luxurious couples getaway!!

The vacation package for four includes:

Four (4) consecutive night stay at Luminary Hotel & Co. including a welcome amenity and a $300 dining credit

including a welcome amenity and a $300 dining credit Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to three (3) guests to Fort Myers, Florida

A midsize rental vehicle for five (5) consecutive days

Luminary Hotel & Co.

Luminary Hotel & Co. opens its doors onto an exciting waterfront downtown graced with exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment options. Some call it downtown Fort Myers, but others know it as the River District or the City of Palms. By any name, downtown is the core of the city, stretching for miles south along the Caloosahatchee River and east to the rural interior. The city’s colorful past was shaped by an intriguing group of local pioneers, entrepreneurs and innovators, whose spirit is woven into the very fabric of the Luminary Hotel. In addition to delivering world class service, it is the goal of Luminary to connect visitors to the rich culture and eclectic history of Fort Myers through design elements, dining and retail outlets inspired by these characters.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Sweepstakes ends on February 18, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.

