NFL Hall of Famer Charles Haley Shares How He Provides Resources For Children Struggling To Read & The Tackle Tomorrow Foundation [WATCH]

Tomorrow is National Read Across America Day which is an annual day to recognize the initiative to encourage children to read. 5 time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer, Charles Haley shared his story saying that winning Super Bowls were easy but his struggle with reading while getting his college degree was hard. This obstacle inspired the champion to create his foundation, ‘Tackle Tomorrow.’ The foundation puts books in children’s hands and provides resources to students who struggle to read and write.
Hear how Haley is making changes with kids off the field and in the classroom.
Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl Performance Births New Death Drop Meme
When I need to scratch my braids under my wig🥴😂 #HalfTimeShow #MaryJBlige pic.twitter.com/7PpyLubKEY— tiff🦋 (@_TiffanysLife) February 14, 2022
Why Mary J Blige fall like The toys from toy story when Andy gets back 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XtyF67VMRX— Political Scientist C DeSean Gooden (@deseanskii) February 14, 2022
This how I’m about to ignore my alarm tomorrow #MaryJBlige pic.twitter.com/8DRpqaMjAj— Resa The Resplendent (@ResaRozay) February 14, 2022
Me basically everyday I get home #SuperBowl #MaryJBlige pic.twitter.com/GACidihJaq— Clem (@Clem15614649) February 14, 2022
#MaryJBlige— wolfee (@steelewolfee) February 14, 2022
me to my son at target: “no we can’t get that toy, put it back”
my son: pic.twitter.com/41FNeyudmG
thank you mary j blige. took one for the meme pic.twitter.com/Jtl0LQm9PE— mauro (@mauro_txt) February 14, 2022
