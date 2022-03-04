KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Jack Harlow is coming up in the world at a meteoric rate as the buddying rap star has already landed his first major movie role in a remake that many an OG Hip-Hopper will remember.

According to Deadline, the “What’s Poppin” rapper has been cast to fill the shoes of one Woody Harrelson in the remake of the classic basketball film, White Men Can’t Jump. Who knew it was up for a remake? Still apparently Harlow nailed his one and only audition in front of the studio execs and they were quick to offer him his first ever film deal.

“Harlow will step into the role played by Harrelson, and the circumstances behind his landing the starring role are exceptional. He got the lead after his first-ever screen audition, immediately winning over the filmmakers and execs, particularly Barris. Harlow’s got game too, as evidenced by his play during the recent NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game. The filmmakers now are looking to set his co-star as the movie is on a fast track.”

The film will be directed by Clamatic and will be written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall with Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner producing the film. NBA Star Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are executive producing through their Mortal Media banner.

While Harlow is set to become Harrelson’s character of “Billy Hoyle” there’s still no word on who’ll be filling Wesley Snipe’s Jordans as the one and only “Sidney Deane.” Also will, this film’s version of Billy Hoyle have the fiesta/intelligent Latina girlfriend like in the original which was played by the legendary Rosie Perez?

Guess we’ll have to wait and see but with Harlow having bagged this role in one audition, y’all already know expectations for his acting skills are gonna be sky high.

Jack Harlow Cast To Co-Star In 'White Men Can't Jump' Remake was originally published on hiphopwired.com

