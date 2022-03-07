KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The undisputed Queen of Comedy, Sommore, is set to rule the stage as she hosts the April Fools Comedy Show at NRG Arena. Sommore will lead the evening with some of comedy’s most talented and sought-after entertainers, including Lavell Crawford, Tony Rock, Ali Siddiq and Griff. The all-star lineup will be sure to deliver side-busting, non-stop laughter for a memorable night of comedy!

TEXT GRIFF, G-R-I-F-F TO 5-2-1-4-0

CAN’T WAIT TO WIN?! GET TICKETS HERE!!

Win Tickets To ‘April Fools Comedy Show’ On April 2 was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On Majic 102.1: