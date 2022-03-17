These HBCUs Have The Highest Financial Benefits For Grads

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Attending a historically Black college or university (HBCU) is one of the most unique educational journeys that any student can experience.

HBCUs create environments that allow young Black minds to prosper and grow in spaces that are safe and comfortable. There are plenty of advantages that these students receive from attending these historic institutions that have created some of the most progressive, innovative and creative environments in this nation.

The pride and tradition that exudes from these campuses is enough to make any high school senior want to be a part of that atmosphere. The camaraderie, strength, and network that you receive from these institutions can last a lifetime.

These HBCUs can also impact students financially by lifting them from a lower tax bracket into higher ones and helping them financially establish themselves in the real world. OnlineU did a study comparing median earnings of HBCU graduates to other Black graduates in their respective states. The site compared each alumni median earnings to the HBCU’s state salary threshold, which is the median salary for Black graduates in the state with the same level of education.

The study illuminates the value each HBCU provides to the specific communities they reside in. The study also accounts for racial disparities that hurt Black earnings.

1. Xavier University of Louisiana

Median Salary of Alumni: $52,582

State Salary Threshold: $36,962

Financial payoff: $15,619

2. Spelman College

Median Salary of Alumni: $49,625

State Salary Threshold: $40,346

Financial payoff: $9,279

3. Hampton University

Median Salary of Alumni: $47,197

State Salary Threshold: $43,180

Financial payoff: $4,016

4. Morehouse College

Median Salary of Alumni: $44,135

State Salary Threshold: $40,346

Financial payoff: $3,789

5. Florida A&M University

Median Salary of Alumni: $39,700

State Salary Threshold: $36,074

Financial payoff: $3,626

6. Tennessee State University

Median Salary of Alumni: $37,272

State Salary Threshold: $34,039

Financial payoff: $3,232

7. Fisk University

Median Salary of Alumni: $36,955

State Salary Threshold: $34,039

Financial payoff: $2,916

8. Tuskegee University

Median Salary of Alumni: $37,483

State Salary threshold: $36,003

Financial payoff: $1,480

9. Alcorn State University

Median Salary of Alumni: $32,837

State Salary Threshold: $32,385

Financial payoff: $452

10. Dillard University

Median Salary of Alumni: $37,377

State Salary Threshold: $36,962

Financial payoff: $415

Critics have tried to insinuate that HBCUs don’t provide the same opportunities for job access and financial growth as predominantly white institutions. The data from OnlineU seems to be showing a different story.

These institutions have been creating opportunities for Black students for centuries and they’ll continue to provide a way for young Black people to excel as long as they are supported.

SEE ALSO:

Howard University Faculty Threatens To Strike Over Working Conditions

HBCUs Could Receive Funding To Recover From Bomb Threats

These HBCUs Have The Highest Financial Benefits For Grads was originally published on newsone.com