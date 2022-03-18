Ciara & Russell Wilson Bring Coordinating Family Fashions To Denver Broncos Signing

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Russell Wilson is going to the Denver Broncos, after a decade playing for the Seattle Seahawks, in a blockbuster trade that sent the football world into a frenzy. That’s all great, but let’s be honest, we’re here for Ciara and the fashions she brought to the official press conference on Thursday morning. Ci Ci looked stylish, as always, in a tangerine suit with exaggerated shoulders by David Koma; paired with Le Silla shoes.

The whole family came to slay in coordinating orange and navy Broncos colors. “Broncos Country Baby! Let’s Ride!” she captioned a photo of her and her star quarterback hubby and children, who were holding a football and Broncos helmet.

Despite his thriving NFL career, Russell recently re-proposed to Ciara, getting down on one knee to ask the love of his life for one more child. Ciara’s response? “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.”

Ciara and Russell are each other’s number one supporters. Ciara even wore his 2014 Super Bowl ring to the MET Gala last year. And, was front row when he was honored at Bart Starr awards where he praised his family as his motivation.

“I want to thank my kids,” he said in the heartwarming speech before calling out Future Jr., asking “What do I tell you every morning before school? Be a leader.” Going through the whole clan, he ended up on Ciara. “You represent patience,” he said. “From the moment I met you, you’ve been patient.” Russell shared a clip on his social media. “So proud of you baby,” Ciara wrote in the comments.

There will be plenty more family fashion moments to come!

