Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tiffany Haddish Calls Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock A “Beautiful Moment”

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

The world was in shock as Will Smith walked onto the stage of the 94th Academy Awards to slap Chris Rock, but comedian Tiffany Haddish is calling the moment beautiful.

Of course, the incident has been very controversial but Haddish, who co-starred in the 2017 “Girls Trip” film with Jada Pinkett-Smith says the moment meant so much to her.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” she told PEOPLE at the Governors Ball after the show. “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you.  And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

SEE: Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Light Of Her Alopecia Complexities On Instagram

The actress and comedian did say that Chris Rock and Will Smith are friends and she questioned why Rock would even joke about Jada’s shaved head.  When the host was introducing the award for Best Documentary, he joked saying, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.” It seemed from her shaved head that Jada has been open recently about her hair loss due to alopecia.“Why would you do that? He didn’t even run the joke by her, but she was hurt though,” continued Haddish. “If she wouldn’t have been hurt, [Will] probably wouldn’t have said nothing.  But you could see he was clearly… And they exploited it. They exploited her, so ‘I have to do something’… He protected his wife.”

It was after the joke and Jada’s face of disgust when Will walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock. After he slapped him and walked back to his seat, he proceeded to yell “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”“Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” said Rock — and Will replied with the same line again. Haddish later confirmed that Will is doing well after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. 

RELATED NEWS:

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

Beyoncé Opens The 2022 Oscars With A Spectacular Performance Of ‘Be Alive’

Tiffany Haddish Arrested By Georgia Police, Faces DUI Charge

Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles

16 photos Launch gallery

Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles

Continue reading Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles

Will Smith Smacked Fire Out Of Chris Rock & Wins Best Actor Oscar, Twitter In Shambles

  The Oscars might have been a bit too Black this year—and we’re not saying that’s a bad thing at all. Chris Rock was lobbing jokes while presenting an award, and after a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith and proceeded to walk on stage and slap fire out of the comedian. https://twitter.com/cjzer0/status/1508269982601392138 The audio went silent, but if you looked closely you could hear Rock mouth “Will Smith smacked the sh*t out of me.” When the camera panned to Smith, it looked like he said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.” While Twitter asked if it was a stunt or real (Will & Jada are always on these e-streets after all), international footage confirmed that no acting was involved. https://twitter.com/davidmackau/status/1508270575902687232 And while Twitter was reacting, and missing a great speech by Questlove for in the process, the question was, what if Will Smith wins. But before, we’ll give Sean “Love” Combs for trying to diffuse the situation. https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1508272969520332802 Well actually, with Samuel Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta presenting, Smith indeed won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal or Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. In his speech, a teary-eyed Smith laid it all out, starting with “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family…” He also made sure to apologize to the Academy for what he did, but definitely didn’t apologize to Chris Rock, though. He said, ” want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of King Richard, Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams,” Smith said in his tearful acceptance speech. https://twitter.com/ariaischic/status/1508286776271683592 Twitter is currently debating on whether or not Will was in the wrong. We’re not saying he was right or wrong, but we understand. Peep some of the reactions below and in the gallery. Let us know what you think in the comments. https://twitter.com/A21starman/status/1508274498625187843 https://twitter.com/Thorswhxre/status/1508272824422748167 https://twitter.com/jebaiting/status/1508275079150374915

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tiffany Haddish Calls Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock A “Beautiful Moment”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Lifestyle
Latest

Tiffany Haddish Calls Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock…

 7 hours ago
03.28.22
Close