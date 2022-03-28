Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

You’ve seen it all over the Internet by now, but it goes without saying that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock live on stage last night at the 2022 Academy Awards is the only thing that anyone can talk about at the moment.

Although it appears that Rock won’t be pressing charges, Smith still took time to publicly apologize for stepping out of character to defend a joke aimed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Posted just over an hour ago (seen above), the “Best Actor” winner wrote a lengthy apology to Chris rock directly in addition to those indirectly attached to his actions.

Read his full apology below:

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will”

Although Smith is getting praise from those who think he was valid for standing up to Rock’s hair joke, which proved to be an unintentional jab at Jada’s battle with alopecia, many also agree that it could’ve been handled with way less aggression and using his inside voice.

What side of the slap do you stand on? Relive below and let us know:

