Tiffany Haddish Brings Vintage Vibes To The Grammys Afterparty In Dolce & Gabbana

Tiffany Haddish is definitely ready for the red carpet and any other event that involves her serving high-fashion looks. The comedian and actress was a sight for sore eyes during last night’s Grammy Awards. Clad in a rose gold custom Prada dress, the blonde bombshell looked radiant.

At the afterparty, Haddish did a quick wardrobe (not costume) change into a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana blazer dress that featured exaggerated shoulders. The retro-style ensemble was accessorized with black Prada frames.

“She Ready Vegas! I am feeling very sexy in my @dolcegabbana dress and @prada frames . Thank you @waymanandmicah @hair4kicks @kilprity @mr_dadams for keeping me fly in these streets! #sheready!” she captioned her photo.

In an Instagram reel, our favorite funny gal joked about her newly single glow. After posting the video, she left a Haddish-style statement in the comment section.

“It’s something about being single that just makes me feel like I can have it all! #sheready tonight a rich man asked to eat my box and he will go away. I think I just might let him have a snack,” she wrote.

I know that’s right!

Haddish has been giving us a run for our money over the last couple of years. Partnering with elite stylists like Law Roach and Wayman + Micah has elevated her entire fashion game. We love to see it! What do you think? Are you loving her style evolution?

