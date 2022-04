KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The prize is a pair of 4-Day VIP Passes to FQF 2022 4-day/3-night hotel accommodations for two at the Omni Hotel in New Orleans. Register below video for your chance to win! Can’t wait? Purchase tickets here.

*Winner responsible for their own transportation to New Orleans

Tap the next page for official contest rules!

