Rihanna was on the scene last night showing off her growing baby bump again and we’re absolutely loving her look.

The beauty was spotted at Wally’s restaurant in Beverly Hills, California last night enjoying dinner in style, rocking a silk, vintage Azze Dine Alaia top that she wore completely unbuttoned to expose her growing belly. She paired the look with a pair of Alexander Wang shorts retailing for $495 and carried a $5,500 Balenciaga crystal hourglass bag. She rocked Nike sneakers on her feet and wore her hair in a high, curly pony tail with minimal jewelry as she flicked it up for the cameras

Check out the fashionable look courtesy of Rihanna Officilal’s Instagram below.

Rih Rih is still killing this pregnancy and we can’t wait for her to pass the style gene on to her newborn baby! Just last month, the mother-to-be gave us the most relatable content ever while at Target. The beauty was spotted as she shopped for baby clothes for her growing family and fans began to speculate that because the singer was shopping in the girl’s section, she and A$AP Rockey could be expecting a daughter together.

For the high fashion Target run, the Billionaire beauty rocked an oversized blue sweatshirt, sparkling grey skirt, and purple heels and wore her hair in a high ponytail with two pieces that framed the sides of her face.

Check out the look via Entertainment Tonight below.

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Vintage Silk Blouse was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

