KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

First giving honor to God who’s the head of oour lives, we are glad to be in the house of the Lord! God is Good (ALL THE TIME!)

This past weekend, the Get Up! Church was front and center at Praise Houston’s Praise In The Park Festival. GRIFF had an amazing time at the event and in the city of Houston. Big shouts out to the friends, fans and people who showed Get Up love this weekend. It was a lot joy thrown around this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The concern is Dallas. Dallas gotta step it up!

Ain’t he alright!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF Loves Houston | Joys & Concerns was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Majic 102.1: