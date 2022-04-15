KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Viola Davis is gearing up for the premiere of “The First Lady” and is certainly looking the part!

For her big night, the actress wore a gorgeous long red gown by Stella McCartney to the premiere event. As styled by Elizabeth Stweart, the beauty paired the look with gold earrings and wore her hair in a curly mohawk look. As for her makeup, she wore a deep smokey eye and a glossy lip for the festive occasion.

Viola took to Instagram to share photos from the big night, posting a close up of her intricate gold earrings and make up as well as a full body shot of her gorgeous gown. “Love my Kwe earrings by Satta Matturi,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

She then shared photos of herself from the red carpet, as she posed in front of the white and gold backdrop and was all smiles for the camera. “Thanks to all the amazing people who made me look fabulous last night! ,” she captioned the photo set before tagging her glam squad. Check it out below.

As previously reported, Viola Davis is set to transform into Michelle Obama in Showtime’s upcoming anthology series The First Lady and fans have already pointed out Davis’ commitment to her character, pursing her lips in a Michelle Obama fashion and wearing makeup to make her eyebrows appear thinner.

Viola shared a clip from the upcoming series on her Twitter page a few weeks ago, captioning the post “she didn’t just speak up, she spoke out.”

RELATED STORIES:

Twitter Is Already In Love With Viola Davis As Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’ Photos

10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet

Viola Davis Stuns In Red Gown For The Premiere Of ‘The First Lady’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.1: