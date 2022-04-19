KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Be it daytime or late night, talk shows have been a fixture in American entertainment for decades now. However, very few hosts can say they changed the game quite like comedian Arsenio Hall.

Following a legendary run between 1989 and 1994, then a short revival in 2013 that lasted a year, The Arsenio Hall Show will see yet another reincarnation for a limited run during the upcoming Netflix Is a Joke Festival.

Starting the announcement off with his signature bark that became synonymous with the show, Hall took to Instagram earlier today (seen above) to share the big news and explain how it will be returning. Repackaged as Arsenio! Live, the series will be rebooted for a four-night-only run at The Roosevelt Theater in Los Angeles between May 2 and May 5. The episodes will also be posted to the Netflix Is A Joke YouTube page for those who won’t be able to make it over to the West Coast in a couple of weeks.

Netflix Is A Joke Fest will span over 11 days and feature 130 of the biggest and upcoming names in comedy, including Dave Chappelle, Seth Rogen, Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr and even fellow retired late night king Conan O’Brien amongst others. Hall himself promises “special guests” to appear during the Arsenio! Live limited reboot, so we can only imagine some of the legends that sat on his couch throughout the ’90s will make a return as well.

Anyone looking to attend in-person can purchase tickets right now online, and there’s also a free option by way of the Outdoors At Hollywood Palladium available for RSVP by clicking here.

Watch the trailer for Netflix is a Joke Fest below, and let us know if you’re excited to see Arsenio Hall make his long-awaited return:

‘The Arsenio Hall Show’ To Make A Limited Return For Netflix Festival was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

