When you think about it, the world has changed completely. Things are just not the same anymore. People don’t show respect, and it seems that this new generation just doesn’t know how to act. Recently, police in Atlanta reported a shooting that happened with teenagers ranging from the age 15-to 19 years old that involved a shooting. that stemmed from some type of altercation outside of a Waffle House.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses places that they don’t go to anymore because of the risks of things bound to happen.

What’s Trending: Places You Don’t Go Anymore Because Things Are Bound To Go Down [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com