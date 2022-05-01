Majic 102.1 Could Send You on Florida Vacation!

Florida is exactly where you need to be.

Who couldn’t use a little vacation? Whether it’s to take your mind away from work for a bit or to enjoy a little fun in the sun, there’s never a bad time to escape from it all and experience different while creating memories that will last a lifetime. That’s exactly why Majic 102.1 wants to send YOU on a Florida vacation!

HERE’S HOW TO WIN: Starting Monday, May 2nd, listen to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at 7:20am for the Florida keyword of the day! Text the keyword to 7-1-0-0-7 for a direct link to register daily for your chance to win a luxurious couples getaway!!

The vacation package for four includes:

Four (4) consecutive night stay in a two-bedroom courtyard unit at Sundial Beach Resort & Spa including daily breakfast buffet and complimentary resort beach kayaks, paddleboards, bicycles. Also including equipment and court time for tennis and pickleball.

Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to three (3) guests to Fort Myers, Florida

A midsize rental vehicle for five (5) consecutive days

Sundial Beach Resort & Spa

On the barrier island of Sanibel off the Southwest Florida Gulf Coast, Sundial Beach Resort & Spa is a unique tropical island destination with miles of shell-strewn beaches. Guests select from spacious, fully-equipped condominium accommodations in various sizes, complete with a kitchen, living room, and dining area. Directly onsite are restaurants and shops with panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico. Resort-styled amenities include state-of-the-art tennis facilities, multiple swimming pools, a fitness center, Bailey’s Marketplace, children’s activities, the Sanibel Sea School’s newest campus location, and the Kay Casperson Lifestyle Spa & Boutique.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Sweepstakes ends on February 18, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.

