KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The Biden administration is about to propose a bill to ban menthol cigarettes by 2024. The mint-flavored cigarettes are specifically targeted the Black community with their marketing campaigns and will affect the community. We all know that smoking is bad but sources say this ban has the potential to save the lives of 92,000 to 238,000 African Americans.

President of the NAACP Derrick Johnson and Dr. Rachel Villanueva, President of The National Medical Association join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss what this means for the community.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending: How Biden Administration’s Ban Of Menthol Cigarettes Will Affect The Community was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com