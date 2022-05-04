Contests
Dr. Strange 2: Win A Family Four Pack of Tickets + Disney Gift Card!

Dr Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. Win a family four pack of tickets to the Marvel movie event of the year PLUS a $50 Disney Store e-gift card!

The DR. STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on May 3rd , 2022 and end on May 5th, 2022 (“Sweepstakes Period”).  This Sweepstakes will be conducted exclusively online.  Four (4) winners will each be awarded 4 tickets to DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS and $50 Disney Store e-gift cards. (ARV $70) (“Prize”).

