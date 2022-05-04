KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Dr. Collier is educating listeners on the top 10 mental health disorders that people face. Some mental health disorders like depression, anxiety, and OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder) are some of the common disorders that the doctor will go over and steps to take to overcome. He also discusses what type of doctors one should seek when dealing with mental health issues.

Dr. Collier Describes Top 10 Mental Health Disorders & How To Overcome Them [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com