‘They Gone Get Enough of Running Up On Comedians’ Erica & GRIFF Discuss Dave Chappelle Attack In LA

The world is talking about the scary incident last night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles where comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked. Fortunately, Chappelle wasn’t injured in the attack however, the suspect cannot say the same. With the heightened sense of security amongst comedians due to incidents such as Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, what is to come after this situation?

Erica’s husband, Warryn was among the many celebrities who attended the show during the “Netflix is a Joke” Fest and told his wife, “the show was over, he was saying his goodbyes, and some of the people were coming out on stage. He had just brought (rapper) Mos Def out on stage and someone ran toward him and he actually fell when he was running toward him and fell into Dave. The security ran on stage and they took care of they handled it.

During our Trending Topics segment, GRIFF (who of course is a Comedian) said “They gone get enough of running up on comedians. We (are) real dudes and real females. You know comedy is a business?”

On the topic of security, GRIFF continued by saying “I don’t need no dudes to help me fight.”

Crazy times to say the least. Check out more of the conversation below:

