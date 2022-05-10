KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The Kevin Samuels 911 call was released where Ortensia Alcantara, 32, a nurse frantically asked dispatchers to send someone over to help the YouTuber. The audio is very sad to hear as she panics and tries to give him CPR.

In other news, Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni are allegedly getting a new show and Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University.

Hot Spot: Hear The Kevin Samuels 911 Call, Nurse Cries While Trying To Save His Life [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com