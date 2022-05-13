Gary’s Tea: Does This Count? Blac Chyna Gets Baptized In Her Own Pool [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

If you didn’t know, the TV show ‘Queens’ that featured Eve, Brandy, and Naturi Naughton has been canceled after one season. The ABC series was canceled most likely due to ratings.

In other news, Blac Chyna was baptized in her own pool and that just didn’t sit right with the morning crew. Hear them discuss whether this was ok in Gary’s Tea.

