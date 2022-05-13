KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Will Wendy Williams be returning to her own show? It’s been a long road to the end of the Wendy Williams Show and the staff is begging Wendy to do her final episode. Reports say they want the daytime queen to return for a farewell tribute but no one knows if she’ll show up.

Cardi B. had an issue when she showed up at a club. The DJ unknowingly started to show out Nicki Minaj and play her music when in actuality it was Cardi, and let’s say, she did not take it well.

The Hot Spot has clips so you can hear what went down.

Hot Spot: Cardi B Says She Was Set Up When A DJ Mistook Her For Nicki Minaj [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com