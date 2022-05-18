Top Black Dress Designers To Shop For Prom Dresses 2022

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Prom season 2022 is upon us, which means your browser search history probably looks something like prom dresses 2022. Whether you’re a mom sending your fabulous teenager to the big dance or a fashionable teenager searching for your own prom dress to wow your friends, knowing where to look can make the prom dresses 2022 shopping experience that much easier. Nowadays, finding the perfect prom dress is as easy as a click at the right prom dress boutique.

Prom, short for promenade, is the culmination of the high school experience, which provides the ultimate backdrop for the final and fashionable social event for friends. It’s one big party where everyone gets dressed up in their finest threads to stand in a corner, drink punch, and laugh at their classmates — an evening that usually goes down in history as one of the best nights of your life, so it’s only right that you show up, and show out.

A Night To Remember

I remember my prom night like it was yesterday. I couldn’t wait to find the perfect dress. After all, prom pictures are forever *Cardi B vc* I found the perfect black, form-fitting Jessica Mcclintock dress that spoke volumes. It was embellished with silver specs and jeweled spaghetti straps. Not to mention, against my mother’s will, the dress exposed my entire back and it fit my then-slim body like a glove. I was in fashion heaven. And while I purposely don’t remember much about my date, twenty-two years later I still remember that dress. If you scroll social media, prom dresses don’t look how they looked back in my day. Many of them are customized gowns or gowns that carry hefty price tags. But you don’t have to break the bank to look spectacular.

If you are stumped about what to wear to the prom, fret no more. Below are five prom dress boutiques that will have you smiling proudly at your prom pictures for years to come. Dig in!

By Daysha

Looking for the wow factor? Look no further. By Daysha is a full-service prom dressmaker with a website where you can order a get something custom made to fit your specific desires.

Classic Royalty

Classic Royalty has the game on lock when it comes to the most extravagant prom dresses 2022. Her dresses bring the glitz and glamour.

Forshe’

Bring the dazzle with a gown from Forshe Boutique– a leading prom dress designer who’s out here saying the girls with her one-of-a-kind designs.

SewsItAll

Looking for a custom dress designer who can bring your celeb-inspired look to life, SewsItAll is an NYC designer specializing in prom dresses 2022.

Stitcher Couture

Edith Omojefe is an ATL designer providing prom dresses that will bring the sparkle using fabrics like velvet and applique.

