The ‘Bridgerton’ effect continues and we are so here for it!

Bleecker Street just released the first trailer for their upcoming film ‘Mr. Malcom’s List,’ and we’re ready for our tickets NOW! We’re excited because the male lead is none-other-than Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù from ‘Gangs Of London’ and he is looking more handsome and dapper than ever.

One of our longtime faves, Freida Pinto is the leading lady, and it seems she’s tackling another really sweet character for this film.

They look so good together, right?!

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the movie’s synopsis:

When she fails to meet an item on his list of requirements for a bride, Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù). Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to play the role of his ideal match. Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman…or the perfect hoax. Also starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Park, with Theo James.

We’re in love with the concept already. Bleecker Street is bringing ‘Mr. Malcom’s List’ to theaters on July 1st, 2022.

We’re guessing that the trailer didn’t totally give everything away and there are some plot twists to this one. Obviously, Julia is going to regret sending Selina in to do her dirty work, but do you think the main characters will all find love by the end? That’s what we’re hoping will happen!

‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Is The Latest Courtship Rom-Com To Capture Our Attention was originally published on globalgrind.com