Queen Bee! A Lil Kim Biopic Is Officially Underway

Kimberly Denise Jones, the Brooklyn-born ’90s rap queen otherwise known as Lil Kim, has lived both a life and career that’s made to be told on the big screen. From her relationship with late mentor and lover The Notorious B.I.G. to a post-prison comeback that’s since ushered in a whole new interest in her overall brand, it’s safe to say that Queen Bee is still sitting pretty on her throne.

The Hard Core femcee herself took matters into her own hands to officially confirm that we will soon be seeing her life play out in a biopic that will assist the release of her upcoming memoir.

Kim confirmed plans for her biopic during a recent celebration in New York City to commemorate what would’ve been Biggie’s 50th birthday if not for his still-unsolved 1997 murder. When asked by New York Post about the possibility of a film on her life being released, she replied by stating, “Absolutely,” also confirming it will coincide with her memoir that’s set to drop later this year. “Everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known,” she said while describing what the book will explore. Kim was a bit more coy though when probed about a dream actress to bring her story to the big screen, slightly laughing off the question by simply stating, “I don’t know,” and later adding, “We’ll have to see.”

It’s been made very clear that Kim didn’t approve of her portrayal by Naturi Naughton in B.I.G.’s own 2009 biopic, Notorious, so fans can rule out her reprising the role in the same vain as Jamal Woolard playing Christoper Wallace both in the aforementioned Biggie biopic and the one made for 2Pac in 2017 titled All Eyez On Me. With that said, it might be pretty tough finding a Hollywood actress with both the confidence to play an explicit female rapper that ushered in a sexual revolution in hip-hop while also matching her busty 4’11 frame.

So far, we’ve only been able to come up with Christina Milian (5’2), Teyana Taylor (5’4) and ironically enough rap rival Nicki Minaj (5’2) as the best candidates to possibly play Lil Kim.

Although a lead actress has yet to be confirmed for the Lil Kim biopic, we’re sure it’ll be entertaining to say the least once it hits the big screen. Let us know who you think should play the Queen Bee!

