‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Reacts To Fans Requesting A School Shooting Episode

It goes without saying, but one of the most celebrated shows on TV right now is ABC’s The Office-inspired mockumentary sitcom, Abbott Elementary, created by and starring comedic sensation Quinta Brunson.

Following the tragic real-life school shooting that occurred earlier this week in Uvalde, Texas, many Abbott fans have surprisingly been requesting to see the series shed light on school shootings in a future episode. However, Quinta herself made sure to put an end to any possibility of that happening based simply on the grounds of human decency.

“Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” Quinta expressed in the first of many tweets addressing the issue at hand (seen above), going on to add, “People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.’” She then made a request of her own, asking fans trying to moonlight as showrunners to “please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I’m begging you.”

She also made sure to note that in no way was her Twitter rant meant to offend anyone, also writing, “I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it.” She followed up by actually showing evidence of a DM that one fan sent, asking for the shooting plot to show up in the series finale. Oddly enough, the show is only in its first season and has already been renewed for a second back in March.

While the want to see art imitating life is understandable, especially if it plays out on your favorite TV show, we’ve got to side with Quinta on this one. In short, the real-life trauma we’re currently dealing with as a nation is enough for now — no need to see it play out again on a show that’s not only a comedy but generally has upbeat themes.

Let us know your thoughts on this: would you want to see a school shooting-themed episode on Abbott Elementary?

‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Reacts To Fans Requesting A School Shooting Episode was originally published on blackamericaweb.com