Losing a family member is never easy, and when a parent is faced with the tough scenario of burying their child the sadness is one no person should ever have to deal with.

Praying for The Miller Family. Master P recently took to social media to share news about the passing of his daughter, Tytyana. Understandably, the music legend did not get too specific but he did write the following: “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Rapper and actor Romeo Miller, Tytyana’s brother, also shared a public statement regarding his sister’s passing.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytana,” Romeo wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short.”

Master P Opens Up About The Tragic Passing Of His Daughter was originally published on theboxhouston.com