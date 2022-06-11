Juneteenth 2022: Honoring Black Excellence featuring Winell Herron

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Winell Herron became a Houstonian over 16 years ago and has since made her mark on the city as a dynamic leader with inextricable ties to many of the city’s most vital nonprofit organizations.

Houston’s size and diversity informs Winell’s personal and professional commitment to an array of large and small, mainstream, and diverse organizations. As a corporate executive, she leads H-E-B’s public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs initiatives and manages strategic decisions related to philanthropic giving throughout the H-E-B footprint (Texas and Mexico). While Winell feels privileged to be a part of the state’s largest privately held retailer, it’s H-E-B’s corporate philosophy of giving in hunger relief, education, health and wellness and the arts that perhaps most poignantly enhances the lives of its neighbors.Whether it’s enabling a child’s future, helping arts organizations to enrich our community’s diverse cultures, or supporting health initiatives for children and families in our community – Winell has a strong commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others.

This Juneteenth we are celebrating nineteen incredible people who have impacted the black community whether through, business leadership, community outreach or dedication to the culture.