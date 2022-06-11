Juneteenth 2022: Honoring Black Excellence Featuring Derrick McKinney

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

From his start working as a regional marketing rep for the clothing company FUBU, Derrick McKinney has risen in the music industry and created brand opportunities for J Records, Interscope, Akademiks Clothing, and more. He manages Z-Ro and has signed artists like Lil Flip and Doughbeezy.

He has created marketing strategies for artists like London On The Track and helped artists get placements on major television and radio campaigns.While he has worked on the international level, the Alief Elsik graduate has always had Houston on his mind. It led to his formation of L.O.U.D. Muzik, and his focus on bringing a music festival to Houston. He sees something in the city and the talent that is valuable and should be brought to the national stage.

And throwing a festival this last December proved that Thomas-McKinney and L.O.U.D Muzik were up for the challenge.

