Save the Date 45th Annual Original MLK Jr. Parade Downtown

The 45th “Original” MLK Day Parade in Downtown Houston takes place January 16, 2023. The Black Heritage Society and the City of Houston wish to invite Community Leaders, Schools, Directors, CEOs, and Businesses to take part. The 2023 Co-Grand Marshal is Rev. Dr. Derek King, nephew of Late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Dr. Camille G. Cash, aesthetic plastic surgery.

The theme is Climbing the Mountain to a Better Future. Your participation can help perpetuate the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by fighting for equal rights for all people. Justice for all people and inclusion is still more relevant today than ever!