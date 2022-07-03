Tabitha Brown To Host Food Network’s First Vegan Cooking Show

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Last summer we got a very delightful treat by way of actress and social media darling Tabitha Brown with her sunshine-inspired new seasoning in partnership with McCormick Spice. This year, the vegan advocate will now be taking her talents to TV by hosting The Food Network’s first-ever plant-based cooking competition show titled It’s CompliPlated.

“Family look at what the Lord has done,” Brown wrote on social media to announce the news (seen above), going on to write in her caption, “He took me from my car eating a sandwich, to live cooking shows in my home kitchen and now to @foodnetwork.” The series will also stream simultaneously on Discovery+, with Drag Race producers World of Wonder also on board to bring it all to life.

Take a look below at how It’s CompliPlated is being described, via The Food Network:

“In each episode, four chefs compete in three rounds of cooking challenges to create dishes that will please judge Maneet Chauhan (‘Chopped,’ ‘Tournament of Champions’) and a rotating panel of guest judges, each with a very particular palate and tricky food requirements. From a taste of Southern hospitality using only plant-based ingredients and a comfort food gluten-free noodle dish to an Instagram-worthy dinner party without fruits or vegetables, these unique cooking battles showcase how to make delicious food under any circumstance.”

Brown is hoping to use her life-changing veganism to inspire others looking to live a vegan lifestyle, stating in the press release, “Becoming vegan changed my life and the way I cook – and I know folks can relate to the daily challenge of making the whole family happy with one meal, so we decided to make a game of it.” She went on to add, “These chefs cook from the heart and their food is mind-blowing – viewers are sure to have a blast and be inspired for their next family dinner.”

It’s CompliPlated begins on Thursday, August 11 at 10|9c. Congrats to the “going green queen” Tabitha Brown once again!

