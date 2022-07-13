WELP! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Expecting Second Child

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

As the old saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me more than that…and I might be Khloe Kardashian.”

Okay…we added the last part, but it fits.

Well, just when we thought that the twisted circus that is the relationship between Khloe and Triflin’ Tristan Thompson was over and done with… BEHOLD! Another turn approaches! TMZ is reporting that the former(?) couple is expecting their second child via surrogate. Yes, even after Tristan cheated on her MULTIPLE times throughout their relationship, this woman is having another baby with him.

Sources are saying that the new baby is actually due any day now… if he or she hasn’t arrived already.

As you know, Khloe and Tristan have been off and on…and off…and on again for some time now, due to his philandering ways. However, they have been mostly cordial for the sake of their 4-year-old daughter, True. They have been talking about expanding their family for a while, as shown on the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu. However, that plan was altered when Third Trimester Tristan got another woman pregnant last year.

As you know, Khloe called it quits when it was discovered that Maralee Nichols had Tristan’s son (that he wants nothing to do with) in December. But since this new baby is literally on the way… that means that the surrogacy happened BEFORE the split.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this turns out. Either way… congratulations (and good luck).

