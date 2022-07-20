KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

After a long battle with Netflix, Mo’Nique is finally coming out with her very first Netflix special. The comedian is also repairing her relationships and will be starring in a Lee Daniels film. In tragic news, a crew member from Law & Order was shot on set. Also, Keke Palmer speaks out against Bill Murray after his film was shut down.

Hear more about these stories in The Hot Spot.

Hot Spot: Mo’Nique Finally Gets Her Netflix Stand-Up Special [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com