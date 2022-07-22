Gary Has The Tea On Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Dating Situation! [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The talk of the town is Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt are now dating. They were seen out holding hands together and heading towards a limo together.

In other news, Floyd Mayweather paid $18,000 for a mink fur car seat and $45,000 for a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch for his grandson Kentrell Jr.

We’re broadcasting live from the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated Grand Conclave in Charlotte, North Carolina and listeners chime in on these stories and more.

