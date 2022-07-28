KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The late, great Selena Quintanilla has an official music video for her 1995 single “Tú, Sólo Tú.” Her estate released the video nearly 30 years later on Tuesday (July 26), continuing the rollout ahead of her highly anticipated posthumous album, Moonchild Mixes. Watch the video below.

Selena’s classic song originally debuted on July 5, 1995 from her fifth and final album, Dreaming of You. The hit single previously reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs List. The memorable single was also the first Spanish-singing single to be released from Selena’s discography after she was murdered by her fan club president Yolanda Saldivar.

The music video features never-before-seen footage of Selena, a montage of clips that include unused scenes from the music videos for her hits “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and “Amor Prohibido,” and shots of the late singer performing and signing autographs. The visual also features a mariachi band and photos of the superstar when she was a child.

Selena’s estate is managed by her father, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. He announced the video’s release on Selena’s Instagram Tuesday.

The video for “Tú, Sólo Tú” comes 27 years after Selena’s unfortunate death on March 31, 1995. Despite how much time has passed, fans are still enthused by the song and video.

One fan commented on her Instagram post saying, “Uhhhh alll time favorite song that she did!” one fan commented on Instagram. Another acknowledged her beauty saying, “How beautiful! She was such a light and true role model!”

A new version of Selena’s hit song “Como Te Quiero Yo a Ti” is coming this Friday, which will also be included in the late singer’s 13-track posthumous album. The album’s release date has not been announced, but a preorder is listed on Target’s website, suggesting it will arrive as soon as August 26.

Check out Selena’s latest music video “Tú, Sólo Tú” below:

Watch: Selena’s Estate Debuts Official Music Video For Her 1995 Hit “Tú, Sólo Tú” was originally published on globalgrind.com