KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t miss this celebration of The Purple One and his music! Enter to win two tickets to The Purple Xperience, a musical tribute to the life and legacy of Prince at the Miller Outdoor Theater on August 19, 2022 PLUS a 2-night stay at the Westin right here in H-Town!

It’s the dream staycation for any true music fan.

Fill out the form below to enter and good luck!

Hit the next page for official contest rules.

1 2Next page »