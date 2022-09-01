KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded for three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Following a better-than-expected 2021 season, the Cavs look poised to make a bigger leap this year.

The Cavaliers will send three unprotected first-round picks, along with two pick swaps, to the Utah Jazz. Big man Lauri Markkanen, first-round pick Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton are also all headed to Utah.

We’ll have more details on this story as they emerge.

The Latest:

Cavaliers Trade for Three Time All-Star Donovan Mitchell was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com