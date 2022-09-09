Lil Kim Blasts 50 Cent For Slandering Her Baby Daughter

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like 50 Cent might’ve bitten off a little more than he can chew with his trolling ways as social media is calling him out for talking sideways about Lil Kim’s baby daughter.

It started when 50 Cent tried to goat Nicki Minaj into engaging in another fight with Lil Kim when he accused Kim of talking about her on Kim’s verse to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” by writing “@nickiminaj you better light her up I’m watching. she said something about the baby.” But 50 being 50, he took things way too far when he commented on Kim’s own baby by adding “her baby eye f*cked up.”

Unnecessary and uncalled for, social media users immediately came for Diddy and after catching much backlash online, Lil Kim decided to address the slander by taking to IG and clearing up any confusion about her rhymes on the “Plan B” remix. Taking to her IG stories, Kim wrote “I never said anything about anyone’s child” and addressed 50 specifically saying “To try to twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting.”

But she wasn’t done just yet. She went back on IG and called out “50’s lame ass, disgraceful, ugly and narcissistic tactics” just to get some clout on social media. That’s kinda been his calling card from the get, but yeah, he went way to far this time.

50 has yet to respond to any of the criticism and knowing him, he probably won’t. He’ll just continue to do what he does and troll the next person he deems fit in due time.

Until then though the culture is riding with Lil Kim on this front and will continue to call out Fiddy whenever he disrespects our humble Hip-Hop legends as they should.

