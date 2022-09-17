KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

On Thursday (September 15th), Houston Food Bank encouraged students to enroll at HBCUs and celebrate HBCU day, inviting Texas Southern’s Band Ocean Of Soul and Tiger Sensation Dance Team.



The inspiring event kicked off with Radio ONE Houston’s very own 97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1, and KROI Praise 92.1.



With movement and excitement, 97.9 The Box host Young Jas danced with HISD/HCC Transition Program students hosting a dance battle. Majic 102.1 host Sky Houston stepped into the position with the Tiger Sensation Dance Team learning new dance moves.

“It’s a fantastic day. We really wanted to make sure that HBCUs were highlighted this week“, said Houston Food Bank Volunteer Kelsey Reynolds.



The Houston Food Bank proudly supports HBCUs and looks forward to future events with volunteer opportunities to help prevent hunger among Houston residents and students.



Learn about programs at Houston Food Bank by clicking here.

If you missed HBCU day, the promotions team Yams The DJ, Lataja The DJ, and ZaNaria catch the recap of engaging content on all the Urban One- Radio One social media platforms.



@979TheBox @Magic1021 @Praise92.1

Houston Food Bank Celebrates HBCU Day was originally published on theboxhouston.com