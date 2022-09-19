This Hispanic Heritage Month, we are highlighting community members making a difference. Whether through the arts, business, politics, tech and fashion, these individuals are pursuing The American Dream.. on their terms.

Today we highlight John Flores of Texas Training Center & Certifications, a former artists who refused to let his humble beginnings hold him back from building an empire all his own.

Hispanic Heritage Month: ‘Our Past Doesn’t Define Our Future’ The John Flores Story was originally published on theboxhouston.com