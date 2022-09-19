Bishop Whitehead, Who Was Robbed On Live, Chokes A Woman During Church Service [VIDEO]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

After being the center of attention after allegedly being robbed on live stream, Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead choked a woman during a church service.

The live stream caught the action again at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. The video shows the bishop grabbing her by the back of her neck and escorting her out of the church. Later in an Instagram live he denies the choking though he was arrested. He claims that the woman tried to attack his family.

He later went on Instagram live and denis the choking sharing that he was after his daughter and wife. He wasn’t booked or arrested but was brought to the police precinct to talk about the matters according to TMZ.

The Bishop says he will be talking about the incident on live.

“Join Me Live @10pm Tonight! @nypd You Don’t Get To Lock Me Up And Say, oops, We Are Sorry! Stand With Me Tomorrow 9/19/22 Right In Front Of The 69th Police precinct @12Noon 9720 Foster Avenue Brooklyn, NY, 11236-2123.”

