Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have settled with their victims. Jane Doe accused the comedians of grooming them and being inappropriate in sexually themed sketch videos with her and her brother. The civil action was dropped yesterday and they are moving forward and putting this in the past.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us,” said Jane Doe.

Hear more on this story and more in The Hot Spot below.

Hot Spot: Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit Dropped! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com