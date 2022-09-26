KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Whether you traveled the country, found peace on an island far away or just hit a few kickbacks with the homies, Summer ’22 had its fair share of memorable moments. But listen: Just because Fall is upon us doesn’t mean the party has to end -in fact, we wanna have ONE MORE Summer bash with you and your crew.

Remy Martin had the same idea – so they’ve put together the Ultimate End of Summer Celebration, going down this Thursday, September 29th, at Prospect Park.

Good music, good vibes and the Dolphins vs. Bengals game on screen. Hosting the celebration will be our very own Young Jas!

Remy Martin Presents: The End of Summer Celebration Sept 29th was originally published on theboxhouston.com