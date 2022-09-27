KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Nia Long and Ime Udoka are still the topic of discussion. Gary has more tea and we had to get our listeners in on the conversation. So the mistress’ husband found out his wife was cheating when he caught her talking on the ring camera in front of his home. We also our listeners to share a time where they caught their lover cheating or was caught. Listen to the trending topics video below.

What’s Trending: How Did You Get Caught Or Catch Someone Cheating? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com