Iman Shumpert Gifts Teyana Taylor A Corvette For Their Anniversary

Love is always in the air for Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor as the gorgeous couple just celebrated their six year wedding anniversary in true Iman and Teyana style! And to commemorate the occasion, Iman showed up and showed out for his beautiful wife, gifting her with a classy, old-school Corvette that’s truly fit for someone with just as much swag as her.

Along with the swaggy new gift, Teyana’s baller bae also took to Instagram to share a few photos of the amazing gift along with some sweet words of appreciation and encouragement that definitely had us shedding a few tears. The pro-basketballer compared their beautiful relationship to the time and care it takes to maintain a new car which makes the gift all the more meaningful and special for the duo.

He wrote, “Men love the stories, the headaches and the delicacies you have to put into refurbishing an old school because once it’s done and back on the road you can truly appreciate the time and the times you have in it. It makes a statement to your inner self that no one could see this but you!”

He continued, “Years ago I told you I wanted a family and you gave me that. I bent my knee to you and you accepted my headache and trauma. You’ve pumped my brakes and fixed me up every time I had bump or bruise.” “

“So yes, I could’ve gotten you a brand new car…” he concluded “but this car will symbolize a relationship that’s been through it all. The nostalgia of the Corvette you wanted is heard but I want you to dress this one up little by little like we’ve done in this 6 years and make sure this motherf**ker ride forever! I love you Mrs Shumpert. Year 6.”

Check out the sweet post below.

So sweet! Happy anniversary to these two!

