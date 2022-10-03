Action fans woke up to a treat this morning (October 3rd), as the latest trailer for the highly anticipated film, Wakanda Forever, landed online. The stakes are higher than ever before, and judging from the preview alone, the cast and crew are set to do an amazing job of not only honoring the memory of late actor Chadwick Boseman, but offering moviegoers a one-of-a-kind film experience – four years in the making.

Synopsis

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11th. Check out the trailer below.

The New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch It Here. was originally published on theboxhouston.com