KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Wellness Wednesday and we’re talking all about breast cancer awareness during this month. Dr. Collier joins the show to share some education about breast cancer like whether or not deodorant and baby powder cause cancer, why black women die at a higher rate, and if family history affects a woman’s risk of the disease.

In the health update below, hear some important information about breast cancer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This Is Why Black Women Die At A Higher Rate From Breast Cancer Though They’re Diagnosed Less Than White Women was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com