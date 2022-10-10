The Spirit Of Local Culture Honored At 2022 Houston Black Heritage Fest [VIDEO]

Over the weekend (Oct 8-9), The Foundation for Black Heritage & Culture opened its doors to the greater Houston community to “Rediscover Our Own Backyard” at The 6th Annual Houston Black Heritage Festival.

The two-day celebration took place at Emancipation Park and featured Grammy-nominated R&B singers Eric Benet and Elle Varner, who headlined the festival’s main stage.

Legendary on-air personality and 2022 Radio Hall of Fame inductee Funky Larry Jones of our very own Majic 102.1 FM served as the official host of two-day event.

With an average attendance of over 5,000 patrons annually, the Houston Black Heritage Festival drew a diversified audience from all around for the celebrity headline performances, prize giveaways, and the festival marketplace with over 55 exhibitors from across the U.S.

Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit foundation’s many year-round programs, including a weekly community food distribution program (in partnership with the Houston Food Bank), scholarships for first-generation college students, and more.

Official sponsors for the 6th Annual Houston Festival are Southeast Management District, Houston Arts Alliance, City of Houston, HEB, University of Houston’s Tilman J Fertitta Family College of Medicine, Houston Area Urban League, Houston Forward Times, The Principle Partnering Gorup, LLC, Feed The Children, Office Depot, Staples and Kroger. Tickets for this weekend’s festival are still available.

About The Foundation for Black Heritage & Culture

The Foundation for the Black Heritage & Culture (“FBHC”) is a community-supported 501(C)3 non-profit organization based in Houston, Texas with the mission to share, preserve and advance the vibrant legacy of African American culture through the foundation’s three pillars (Education, Health Equity & Cultural Arts), and to establish community-focused initiatives benefiting underserved inner-city youth populations and economically disadvantaged families.

For more info, visit www.HoustonBlackHeritageFest.com