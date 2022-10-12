KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B rang in her 30th birthday with a bang on Tuesday night. The star threw a star-studded burlesque-themed party at Los Angeles’ Poppy nightclub.

Cardi shows up to the party in style

Photos obtained by TMZ captured the Grammy-award-winner arriving at the club in style. The mother of two wore a red curve-fitting jeweled corset that featured a long feathered embroidered train as she walked hand in hand with her hubby, Offset. Cardi also wore a dramatic headdress along with the cinched ensemble.

Offset opted for a simple white suit and a red tie that perfectly complimented his wife’s stunning look. Before the party, the former Migos rapper took to Instagram with a sweet birthday tribute in honor of his wife’s big day.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful wife thank you for having my beautiful kids love you,” the star wrote.

A slew of celebs attended the Hip-Hop star’s 30th bash

Inside the club, an Instagram user named @hardcali filmed the Bronx femcee rapping on stage to her latest smash alongside Memphis rapper Glorilla called “Tomorrow 2.” Friends and a few well-known members of the Hip-Hop community joined the star on stage as she performed to a hyped-up crowd. Cardi’s 30th ushered in a slew of stars, including sister singing duo Chloe and Halle Bailey, Jamie Foxx, Chance The Rapper, and Karrueche Tran. Surprisingly, Tiffany Haddish was also in attendance, which was unexpected given that the actress has maintained a low profile since her sexual assault lawsuit settlement last month. The actress arrived at the big soiree all smiles, so we’re happy to see she’s in better spirits. Last week, Cardi gushed about her birthday plans on Twitter, telling fans that the event was “gonna be a very sexy show.” “It’s gonna be amazing. It’s gonna be extravagant. I mean, hello?” she added.

30 never looked so good. Happy Birthday, Cardi B!

Cardi B Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With A Burlesque-Themed Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com